U Mumba TT Sign Manush Shah, Anna Hursey At UTT Season 7 Auction

Mr.Niraj Bajaj & Mrs.Minal Bajaj (Co - Promotor of UTT) Abhinandh PB, Ankur Bhattacharjee, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Snehit Suravajjula and Mrs.Vita Dani (Co- Promotor of UTT) with the Trophy during the Butterfly UTT S7 auction | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: Reigning champions U Mumba TT strengthened their squad at the Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 auction on Tuesday, signing India’s history-maker Manush Shah for 37.2 lakh tokens and Wales’ Anna Hursey while retaining a strong domestic core led by Akash Pal.

The team combined continuity with targeted additions, bringing back French paddler Lilian Bardet from the title-winning squad last season and reinforcing their line-up with emerging talent.

Balanced squad for title defence

U Mumba also secured Nithyashree Mani and Anusha Kutumbale, ensuring balance across categories and providing multiple combination options for the upcoming season.

Officials welcome auction outcome

Commenting on the auction, Ultimate Table Tennis co-promoter Vita Dani said, “The auction once again reflected the depth and quality that Butterfly UTT has built over the years. It was encouraging to see teams invest in both proven international names and emerging Indian players.”

U Mumba TT CEO Suhail Chandhok expressed satisfaction with the squad composition, highlighting the addition of promising players.

“Manush is one of the most exciting talents in table tennis today, and Anna Hursey is another exciting prospect. We are happy with how the squad has come together,” Chandhok said.

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Season 7 format announced

With a strong mix of experience and youth, U Mumba TT head into Season 7 with a well-rounded unit as they aim to defend their title.

Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 will feature seven teams competing in a single round-robin format, with each team facing every other side once during the league phase. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage.

The league will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

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