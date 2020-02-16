U-15 Badminton Tournament: Unseeded Manas Parulekar defeats higher-ranked opponent Shaurya Kandoi

Mumbai: Top seeds had a field day as Pranay Shettigar (B U-15), Siya Singh (G U-15) and Dev Ruparelia (B U-13) breezed past their opponents to advance to the second round of the State Open Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament, organised by Badminton Gurukul in association with TATA group at the District Sports Complex, Bandra East, here on Saturday.

However second ranked Shaurya Kandoi was shocked by unseeded Manas Parulekar who rallied to defeat his higher-ranked opponent 30-20. Meanwhile, Angad Tathgir had a great start as he won both his boys u-15 and u-13 tie. Unseeded in the U-15 category, Angad put in all he creating chances in crunch moments and defeat Nishant by a narrow 30-28 margin.

Later in the boy’s U-13 tie, ranked the top seed, Angad demolished his opponent Zohan Vaghela 30-4.

In the girls u-15 category, Deepti Bhagvatula entered the second round while, second seed Jennifer Joshfina retired due to injury, Deepti was leading 23-12 before Jennifer pulled out of the match. Top seed Siya Singh defeated unseeded Khushi Bhatia by a huge 30-10 margin to kick off her campaign.

Results

Boys (U-15): Pranay Shittigar (1) bt Nidhish More 30-14; Manas Parulekar bt Shaurya Kandoi (2) 30-20; Angad Tathgir bt Nishant 30-28; Aaditya Deshmukh bt Arun Reddy Aluguvelli 30-25; Bhavya Shah bt Viraj Bhiwandkar 30-7; Malhar Mehendale bt Mihit Agarwal 30-8; Neel Narkhede bt Dohitaksha Chaudhari 30-16; Shom Mehta bt Laukik Parulekar 30-23. Under-13: Dev Ruparelia (1) bt Chinmay Sankhe 30-8; Angad Tathgir (2), bt Zohan Vaghela 30-4; Zayan Kapadia bt Sanand Nair 30-9; Ahan Raheja bt Shreyas Lagu 30-13; Rujul Wadate bt Pravit Sahu 30-26; Avyan Sharma bt Aadish Ayyanar 30-2

Girls (U-15): Siya Singh (1) bt Khushi Bhatia 30-10; Deepti Bhagavatula bt Jennifer Josfina (2) 23-12 Retired; Mihika Jain bt Aditi Sunil 30-26; Ananya Goel bt Antonella Bria 30-11; Yutika Chavan bt Mithila Shinde 30-25; Andrea Ndrea bt Mihika Munet 30-2; Pahal Thakkar bt Manasvi Vidya 30-24