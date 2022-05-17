U-14 cricket: Tanish Shetty shines brightest in Goregaon Centre’s triumph

Mumbai: All-rounder Tanish Shetty hogged all the limelight with his magnificent performances, taking 5 wickets for 72 runs and later a quickfire knock of 106 runs, which ensured Goregaon Centre emerged champions, getting the better of Vasai Centre on the basis of having gained the crucial first-innings lead on the second day of their two-day final of the 25th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2022, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the WSC ground, Worli on Tuesday.

The energetic Tanish demonstrated his all-around prowess in great measure and his efforts tilted the scales heavily in favour of the Goregaon Centre. After destroying the opponents’ batting line-up on the first day, the number four bat, Tanish proved that he is equally proficient with the bat and his century effort came from just 75 balls and included 14 exquisite hits to the boundary ropes and two powerful strokes over the fence.

Opener Arjun Lotlikar also played a stroke-filled inning scoring 86 runs from 111 balls, with 11 boundaries and a solitary six. Middle-order bat Ishan Malaviya also enjoyed his stay at the crease making a 77-ball 73 runs which contained six boundaries. The other opening bat, Aayush Makwana contributed 31 runs in the team’s success. Vasai Centre’s all-rounder Aarav Malhotra (2/48) was their most successful bowler.

Earlier, Vasai Centre resuming at the overnight score of 216 for 5 wickets in 89 overs lost the remaining wickets for the addition of just 16 runs in 7.2 overs as their first innings closed at 232 in 96.2 overs. Goregaon Centre’s Left-arm spinner Tanish, who had taken 4 wickets on the opening day picked up one more, to finish with figures of 5 for 72 runs. Goregaon Centre’s second left-arm spinner Nikash Nerurkar (4/36) played a good supporting role claiming the other 4 wickets to fall on the second day.

Undoubtedly Tanish was later declared the ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores: Vasai Centre – 1st innings: 232 all out, 96.2 overs (Advait Kandalkar 64, Swapnil Verma 49, Kshitij Pradyumn Pal 42, Devansh Trivedi 31; Tanish Shetty 5/72, Nikash Nerurkar 4/36) drew with Goregaon Centre – ist innings: 380 for 6 wickets, 74 overs (Tanish Shetty 106 (75-balls, 14x4s, 2x6s), Arjun Lotlikar 86 (111-balls, 11x4s, 1x6s), Ishan Malaviya 73 (77-balls, 6x4s), Aayush Makwana 31; Aarav Malhotra 2/48). Result: Match drawn, Goregaon won on the basis of first innings lead.

Player of the Match: Tanish Shetty (Goregaon)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:54 PM IST