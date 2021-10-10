Two reviews per innings in T20 World Cup

Dubai:The International Cricket Council (ICC) Acting CEO Geoff Allardice confirmed that each team would have two reviews per innings in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

As a result, Decision Review System will be used for the first time in the Men's T20 World Cup.

“I think it is pretty much a country by country margin (using neutral umpires). We were able to get hold of elite umpires and referees for the T20 World Cup. The UAE is a country that is fairly straightforward now. The issue is other countries which have different levels of restrictions, I think our position will be to use neutral officials wherever the circumstances allow,” said Allardice during a Select Media Roundtable ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

“I think the home countries umpires have performed really well over the course of the last 18 months supported by DRS and whether we need extra reviews or not, we are in a rhythm for that. The aim is to get neutral umpires back once restrictions are lifted, it may happen more after the World Cup. We continued with the playing conditions for the T20 World Cup that have been there which is two reviews per team,” he added.

Talking about Afghanistan's participation in the T20 World Cup, Allardice said: “Yes, when the change of regime took place in Afghanistan in August, we have been in regular contact with their cricket board, our primary involvement is to support cricket in that country through the member board, we have said all along that we are waiting to see how things unfold under the different regime in that country.”

“They are a full member of the ICC and their team is preparing for the T20 World Cup. In terms of their preparation for the event, it is proceeding as planned.”

The highlights:

Two scheduled drinks intervals

The breaks will last for two minutes and 30 seconds

The DRS will be used in a men's T20 World Cup for the first time ever

Each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:13 PM IST