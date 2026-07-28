'Two & A Bit Erling Haalands': Mark Swan's Incredible Strength Gets Funniest Tribute From England's Team At CWG 2026

officialteamengland/Erling Haaland/Instagram

England's Commonwealth Games social media team has struck gold off the field as well, with a hilarious Instagram post celebrating para powerlifter Mark Swan's remarkable strength quickly going viral. After Swan made history by winning England's first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the team's tongue-in-cheek comparison of what he could lift had fans in stitches.

The viral post read: "We did the maths and here are all the things Mark Swan could also lift." It then listed an amusing collection of objects supposedly equivalent to Swan's incredible lifting ability, including "two and a bit Erling Haalands," "18 medium corgis," "250,000 baked beans," "80,000 teabags," and "half an average cow." While the accuracy of the calculations remains unverified, the internet was more interested in the humour than the maths, with the post earning widespread appreciation across social media.

The light-hearted tribute came after Swan delivered a memorable performance in the men's lightweight para powerlifting event. The 25-year-old lifted an impressive 222kg, more than three times his own body weight, to secure the gold medal in dramatic fashion. Swan initially believed he had finished with bronze after failing his final world record attempt of 232kg, only to later discover he had actually won gold through a tie-break decided by the scoring coefficient.

Swan's victory was historic beyond the medal itself. It marked England's first gold of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the first time the Games opened with a para sport medal event. His triumph over Paralympic champions Roland Ezuruike of Nigeria and Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin added further significance to the achievement.

While Swan's extraordinary strength deserved the spotlight, England's social media team ensured fans had another reason to celebrate. Their playful comparisons transformed a remarkable sporting achievement into one of the funniest viral moments of the Games, proving that sometimes a little humour can lift spirits almost as much as a Commonwealth champion can lift weights.