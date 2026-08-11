'Tunak Tunak Tun': Team India Hockey Players Groove To Music During Gym Session Ahead Of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 | Video

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India’s hockey players are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, but a recent gym session showed the lighter side of their intense training routine. The Indian team was seen jamming to music while working out, bringing plenty of energy and fun to the session.

The players appeared to enjoy the music as they went through their fitness drills, showcasing the strong camaraderie within the squad. The relaxed moments offered fans a glimpse of the team’s bonding away from the hockey field as they continue to prepare for the major tournament.

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India have been undergoing an intensive training programme as they fine-tune their physical fitness, tactical plans and team combinations ahead of the World Cup. The players will be keen to carry their confidence from recent international performances into the prestigious tournament.

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30. India will enter the competition with high expectations, having won the 2025 Asia Cup and secured bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

With the tournament approaching, the Indian squad will hope that the positive atmosphere within the camp translates into strong performances on the field. The music-filled gym session showed that while the players remain focused on their World Cup goals, they are also making sure to enjoy the journey together.