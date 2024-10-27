'Tumko Kuch Nahin Pata Hai': MS Dhoni Narrates Hilarious Conversation With His Wife While Watching Cricket

MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has narrated a hilarious incident of him watching a game with his wife Sakshi. With the Chennai Super Kings star trying to explain his wife the rules of the game, Dhoni hilariously revealed that she tried to shut him up.

Speaking during a promotional event, here's what Dhoni had to say about the incident:

"Ghar mein baithke we were watching a game. Toh ek match chal raha tha, one-day international tha, Sakshi bhi thi saath mein. Usually main aur sakshi cricket ke baare mein baat nahin karte. Bowler ne ball daala. It was a wide, batsman ne step out kiya, toh woh stump ho gaya. Umpires usually review le lete hain ki third umpire decide karega. My wife started, 'Out nahin hai.' Jab tak usne bola out nahin hai, batsman ne chalna start kar diya tha. You just see they will call him back. Wide ball mein stump ho hee nahin sakta hai."

(We were at home watching a game and there was an ODI going in. Sakshi was there with me. We don't talk about cricket when we are together. Bowler bowled a wide ball, batsman stepped out and was stumped. But my wife said it's not out. By that time, the batsman had started walking back. But she kept saying the umpires will call him back as there can be no stumping in wide.)

"So, maine kaha wide mein stumping hota hai, no ball mein nahin hota. She was 'Tumko kuch nahin pata hai'. You just wait third umpire will call him back. Jab tak yeh baat ho rahi hai woh bechara batsman already boundary line tak paunch gaya. She is like 'No no, they have to call him back. Finally jab out hua aur next batsman aa gaya, 'There's something wrong'.

(I told her in case of a wide there is stumping but not when there is a no ball. But she said you just wait the third umpire will call him back. By this time, the batsman had already reached the boundary line. Finally when the new batsman arrived she said, "There's something wrong."

MS Dhoni likely to continue playing in IPL 2025:

Meanwhile, Dhoni has also hinted at his participation in IPL 2025, claiming that he wishes to enjoy his playing days for how much it is left. During a promotional event for Rigi he remarked, as quoted by The Times of India:

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. In our childhood, we used to go out to play at 4pm and enjoy the game. But when you play professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket, just like a game. It's not easy. The emotions are there, commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

However, it remains to be seen if Dhoni will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player ahead of the auction.