'Tu Khale': Kuldeep Yadav's Epic Reply To Fan Offering Samosa Draws Laughter During IND vs NZ 5th ODI | Video

Kuldeep Yadav's Epic Reply To Fan Offering Samosa Draws Laughter | bm_maniya_nz/Instagram

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a hilarious interaction with a fan during the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand, leaving spectators amused. The incident took place when the left-arm wrist-spinner was signing autographs for fans, despite not being part of India's playing XI for the match.

In a video circulating on social media, a fan approached Kuldeep while he was busy signing autographs and offered him a samosa. The Indian cricketer responded with a witty 'Tu Khale' (You eat it), prompting laughter and adding a light-hearted moment to the proceedings.

Kuldeep Yadav's Epic Reply To Fan Offering Samosa Draws Laughter

Kuldeep's response quickly caught the attention of fans, with the video gaining traction on social media. The interaction showcased the spinner's relaxed and humorous side as he took time out to engage with supporters during the match.

Interestingly, Kuldeep was not included in India's playing XI for the fifth ODI against New Zealand. However, his presence around the team and interaction with fans ensured that he remained one of the talking points away from the action on the field.

With his two-word response, 'Tu Khale', Kuldeep turned an ordinary autograph session into an amusing viral moment, giving fans another reason to smile during the India-New Zealand encounter.

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