'Trying To Pull A Fast One?': Lionel Messi's Controversial Free-Kick Moment Ignites Social Media Storm During Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win | Video

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Lionel Messi found himself at the center of a heated debate despite inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. While the Argentine captain once again delivered a match-winning performance, one particular free-kick incident during normal time left fans divided, with many accusing the veteran forward of attempting to catch Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha off guard.

The controversial moment came when Argentina were searching for a breakthrough in a tense encounter. After the referee blew the whistle for a free-kick, Messi quickly struck the ball while Vozinha was still organizing his defensive wall. The Cape Verde goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to keep the effort out, but the incident immediately sparked debate online, with several supporters claiming Messi had been "trying to pull a fast one" and questioning whether the referee had given the Argentine icon an advantage.

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Social media erupted within minutes, with fans split over whether Messi had done anything wrong. Some argued the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had simply taken advantage of the laws of the game, while others insisted the move was unsporting and suggested the officials had been too lenient. The discussion quickly became one of the biggest talking points from an already dramatic World Cup knockout clash.

Despite the controversy, Argentina eventually secured a thrilling 3-2 victory after extra time to keep their World Cup title defense alive. Cape Verde twice fought back against the reigning champions before late goals sealed Argentina's place in the Round of 16. The underdogs earned widespread praise for pushing Lionel Scaloni's side to the limit in one of the tournament's most entertaining matches.

Messi's overall display once again proved decisive, adding another historic goal and helping Argentina survive a major scare. However, the free-kick incident ensured that the football world was talking about more than just his brilliance, with opinions remaining sharply divided over whether the Argentine legend showed clever game management or crossed the line in his attempt to steal a crucial goal.