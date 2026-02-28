 'Truly Well Deserved': Cricket Fraternity Reacts As J&K Win Maiden Ranji Trophy Title
Jammu and Kashmir scripted an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title by out-batting traditional heavyweights Karnataka. Cricket fraternity including Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harsha Bhogle all hailed the fantastic achievement by the Paras Dogra-led side.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir scripted an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title by out-batting traditional heavyweights Karnataka here on Saturday, capping a glorious season that saw them tackle favourites and fellow upstarts with equal tact and confidence.

Jammu and Kashmir held the eight-time former champions to a draw punctuated by a 291-run first innings lead to lock the crown, an advantage they extended to 633 runs after scoring 342/4 in their second innings on the fifth and final day.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the achievement as a testament to grit, perseverance and collective effort.

“Congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir team in India for scripting a remarkable story of grit and perseverance. While the players are fully deserving of the adulation they receive, one must also remember the contribution of the coaching staff, management and administrators from J&K who have toiled behind the scenes to fashion this landmark achievement,” he wrote on X.

