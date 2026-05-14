'Truly Heartbreaking': Mohammad Nabi & Rashid Khan Visit Former Afghanistan Teammate Shapoor Zadran In Hospital Amid IPL 2026

Mohammad Nabi/X

Afghanistan cricket stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi shared an emotional moment this week as they visited former teammate Shapoor Zadran at a hospital in Greater Noida, where the ex-fast bowler is undergoing treatment for a rare and life-threatening illness. The reunion has deeply moved cricket fans across the world and highlighted the close bond within Afghanistan’s cricket fraternity.

Shapoor Zadran, one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, has been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a severe immune disorder that attacks healthy organs and tissues. The visit by Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi carried immense emotional weight.

Nabi later shared a heartfelt message on social media, describing the experience as “truly heartbreaking” after seeing the once-fiery pacer lying on a hospital bed. The image of the three Afghan cricket icons together quickly spread across social media, with fans and fellow cricketers sending prayers and messages of support for Zadran’s recovery.

Shapoor Zadran remains one of the most important figures in Afghanistan’s cricket rise on the global stage. Between 2009 and 2020, he represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches and played a crucial role in several historic victories, including the country’s memorable campaigns in ICC tournaments. His passion, aggression, and fighting spirit made him a fan favourite and symbolised Afghanistan’s remarkable cricket journey from adversity to international recognition.

As fans continue to pray for his recovery, the emotional reunion served as a reminder that cricket is more than just a sport, it is also about friendship, loyalty, and standing beside teammates during life’s toughest battles.