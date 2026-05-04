'Trophy Chori Ho Jayegi': Netizens Troll Mohsin Naqvi As Babar Azam Receives PSL 2026 Trophy From PCB Chairman | Video

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Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam found himself at the center of online chatter after receiving the PSL 2026 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, but it wasn’t just the silverware that grabbed attention, it was the internet’s reaction that stole the show.

The Pakistan Super League ceremony was meant to be a celebratory moment, with Zalmi lifting the coveted title after a strong campaign. However, as visuals of Naqvi handing over the trophy to Babar surfaced online, netizens were quick to revive memories of the much-discussed Asia Cup trophy incident involving the PCB chief.

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Social media platforms were soon flooded with witty and sarcastic reactions. A recurring comment, “Trophy chori ho jayegi,” began trending, with fans humorously referencing the earlier controversy where the handling and movement of the Asia Cup trophy had raised eyebrows. While the previous episode had sparked debates around management and optics, this time the tone was largely playful, with users indulging in light-hearted trolling.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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The trolling, though relentless, reflects the ever-vibrant nature of cricket fandom in the subcontinent, where even celebratory moments are rarely spared from meme culture. For Naqvi, this serves as yet another reminder that in the digital age, every public appearance comes with a parallel narrative shaped by fans.

In the end, while Peshawar Zalmi celebrated their PSL triumph on the field, it was the internet that ensured the post-match buzz stayed alive, one meme at a time.