Tromsø vs Bodø/Glimt Match Stopped After Part Of Stadium Stand Collapses, Injuring Four Fans In Norway | X

Tromso: A Norwegian top-tier soccer match between Arctic Circle club Tromsø and Bodø/Glimt was interrupted Sunday when a panel in the away fans' stand gave way.

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Norwegian broadcaster NRK said several Bodø/Glimt supporters fell through with four receiving medical attention and one of them hospitalized.

The Eliteserien game at Tromsø's stadium in northern Norway later resumed.

“We have had a serious incident in the away section during the match,” Tromsø said in a statement. “Preliminary information indicates that a person has fallen through the stands and sustained injuries.”

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The statement gave no detail over the injuries.

NRK reported that the incident occurred in the 41st minute of the game. It was raining heavily at the time.

Bodø/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin called referee Ola Hobber Nilsen's attention to the incident and the game was stopped. It resumed after consultations with the Norwegian Football Federation, Bodø/Glimt, supporters, the police, and matchday staff.

Bodø/Glimt is playing in the Champions League this season.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)