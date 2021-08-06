'Tried very hard but...': Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal after missing bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Earlier in the day, the history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off but the stout-hearted side managed to record its best ever finish at the Games.

The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

But the maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no.4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.

India scored three goals in a span of five minutes through Gurjit Kaur (25th, 26th minutes) and Vandana Katariya (29th) to stun Great Britain. But the Britishers found the net four times through Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Robertson (24th), skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson (48th) to emerge winners.

Meanwhile, Rani Rampal's father said that it is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the team and their performance will inspire many girls in future.

Rani's father was pleased with the team's Tokyo Olympics journey and said that she will be welcomed happily on her return.

"This is not a defeat but a win for the effort put in by the women's hockey team. Rani will be welcomed happily on her return. The women's hockey team will inspire many girls in future," Rampal told news agency ANI.

India's best performance in the Olympics before this was a fourth-place finish in the 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams competed in a round-robin format and the top two featured in the final.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)