Tricolour In Hand! Team India Take Lap Around Ground After Beating Pakistan To Win Asian Games Gold Medal | Video

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Team India celebrated a memorable gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final in Japan.

Following the victory, the Indian players gathered on the ground with the Tricolour, celebrating their achievement in front of the crowd. The players proudly carried the national flag as they soaked in the moment after a thrilling final against their neighbours.

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The Indian team also took a lap around the ground with the Tricolour, greeting the spectators and celebrating their gold-medal success. The scenes captured the joy among the players after India successfully defended its total and completed a memorable campaign at the Asian Games.

India had posted 211/6 in 20 overs. Pakistan, chasing 212 for victory, managed to score 192/6 in their allotted 20 overs, handing India a 19-run victory and the gold medal.

The victory added another major highlight to India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026. The players celebrated together on the field before making their lap with the Tricolour, creating a memorable visual from the gold-medal celebrations.

India’s triumph over Pakistan also marked a memorable finish to the men’s cricket competition, with the Indian team returning to the podium with the gold medal after an impressive tournament in Japan.