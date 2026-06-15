Tri Nation A Series 2026: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Match Against India | X

Dambulla, June 15: India A will take on Sri Lanka A in the fourth match of the Tri-Nation A Series in Dambulla on Monday. Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige won the toss and chose to field first against an India A side led by Tilak Varma.

India A enter the contest looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Afghanistan A in their previous match. The rain-affected game ended in heartbreak for India, who lost by four runs under the DLS method despite posting a strong total.

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Batters Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Tilak Varma starred with the bat in that match, helping India A put up a challenging score. However, Afghanistan A's middle order held firm during the chase before rain interrupted play, leaving India A on the losing side. The match against Sri Lanka A offers them a chance to return to winning ways in the tournament.

India A (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz