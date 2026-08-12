Trent Rockets Win Inaugural 'Hundred Helix' After Men's And Women's Teams Top Tables | X

Trent Rockets have become the inaugural winners of the Hundred Helix, the new trophy that combines the performances of the men's and women's teams in The Hundred.

The Rockets secured the title after both their men's and women's teams finished at the top of their respective tables and qualified directly for the final. Their position at the top of the combined standings gave them an unassailable lead.

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The Hundred Helix has been introduced to recognise the overall performance of franchises across both the men's and women's competitions. It gives teams an opportunity to compete for an additional honour based on their combined results.

Trent Rockets' men's team finished the league stage at the top of the table with 13 wins from 16 matches. Their women's team also finished first in their competition, completing a strong campaign for the franchise.

With both teams securing direct qualification for the finals, Trent Rockets moved beyond the reach of the other franchises in the combined standings.

The achievement means Trent Rockets will go down as the first-ever winners of the Hundred Helix.

The new trophy adds another competitive element to The Hundred, while also highlighting the importance of performances across both the men's and women's competitions.

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What Is The Hundred Helix?

The Hundred Helix is a new combined competition that brings together the results of the men's and women's teams representing each franchise. The trophy is designed to reward the franchise that performs best across both competitions during the season.