Royce White & Enes Kanter Freedom | Enes Kanter Freedom/Instagram

Former NBA player Royce White has announced that he plans to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft, joining Enes Kanter Freedom in a move that has added another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding eligibility and transgender athletes in women’s sports.

White, a former first-round NBA Draft pick, reportedly told Fox News that he would enter the 2027 WNBA Draft following Kanter Freedom’s announcement earlier Friday. Kanter Freedom, a former NBA center and No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, had declared himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, saying he believed he met the league’s current eligibility requirements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kanter Freedom’s announcement came amid an increasingly heated discussion about the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports. He argued that the WNBA’s stated approach to inclusion should be applied consistently and said his team had reviewed the league’s eligibility criteria before making the declaration. The WNBA has not publicly confirmed that he is eligible to enter or compete in the league.

White has now indicated that he intends to follow Kanter Freedom’s lead. The former Iowa State star played only a limited number of NBA games during his career but continued playing professionally in other leagues after leaving the NBA. His decision to announce a WNBA Draft entry adds another prominent former NBA name to the controversy.

The developments have come as several WNBA players and coaches have publicly weighed in on the broader debate. The WNBA Players Association also released a statement emphasizing diversity and inclusion while saying its members have different experiences and opinions. The discussion has intensified following Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham’s public stance on protecting women’s sports.

For now, White’s declaration appears to be another challenge to the WNBA and its eligibility framework rather than an indication that he will actually be permitted to compete. With the 2027 Draft still months away, the league could face further scrutiny over its rules and how they apply to prospective players such as White and Kanter Freedom.