Tragic! Israeli Basketball Player Raz Adam Dies In Car Crash, Winner Sal League Mourns Loss Of 'Beloved' Star | X

Tel Aviv, May 21: In a tragic incident, Israeli basketball player Raz Adam died in a horrific car crash. The Israeli basketball community is mourning the tragic death of the national team player who passed away at the age of 26 after a fatal car accident on Highway 90 in the Hula Valley on Wednesday (May 20) night.

There are reports that Adam was driving his vehicle when the collision occurred. The driver of the second vehicle suffered light injuries and was taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed by Magen David Adom paramedics.

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The Winner Sal League also confirmed Adam's death in an emotional social media post and said that the league was shocked and saddened by the tragic news. The league described him as a charismatic and beloved figure who made a major impact on Israeli basketball both on and off the court.

Born in Netanya, Adam rose through the youth system of Elitzur Ironi Netanya before becoming one of the country's promising guards. He later represented clubs including Hapoel Tel Aviv, Ironi Ness Ziona and Ironi Kiryat Ata.

Adam first gained international recognition after helping Israel win back-to-back FIBA U20 European Championship titles in 2018 and 2019 alongside future NBA player Deni Avdija. His performances later earned him appearances for Israel's senior national team.

This season, Adam was playing for Happoel Upper Galilee, averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game after recovering from a difficult injury. In a heartbreaking coincidence, he was set to be honoured this weekend for reaching 1,000 career points in the Winner Sal League.

League chairman Ari Steinberg called it "a sad day for all of Israeli basketball" and extended condolences to Adam's family, friends, teammates and fans.