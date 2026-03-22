Tragedy On Field: 30-Year-Old Cricketer Dies Of Heart Attack After Collapsing During Cricket Match In Uttar Pradesh

sirajnoorani/X

A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh has left the local cricket community shocked after a 30-year-old man died while playing the sport he loved. The incident occurred in Shahjahanpur district, where the man suddenly collapsed during a cricket game on Saturday. According to reports, he had appeared uneasy while batting moments before the incident, which later proved fatal.

Friends present at the ground said the player, identified as Sonal Chandra, had just completed his turn at batting and returned from the pitch when he suddenly collapsed. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, those around him quickly rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite receiving medical attention for nearly 40 minutes, his condition worsened and he was referred to another medical facility in Bareilly, where doctors eventually declared him dead.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Witnesses also revealed that Chandra had been recording himself during the match, and the video reportedly captured moments shortly before he fell ill. The footage has circulated among locals and has further highlighted the sudden and shocking nature of the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chandra was described by friends as a passionate cricketer who had participated in more than a hundred matches and was also a qualified umpire. He was the only child of his parents and the primary breadwinner for his family, making the loss even more devastating for those close to him.

The incident has once again drawn attention to sudden cardiac emergencies occurring during physical activity, particularly in local sporting environments where immediate medical facilities are often limited. While the exact cause of death is believed to be a heart attack, such cases frequently raise awareness about the importance of health checks and emergency preparedness in community sports events.