Tragedy In J&K Cricket! Local Cricketer Collapses And Dies During Live Cricket Match; Haunting Video Goes Viral

A local cricket match in Jammu & Kashmir ended in tragedy after a player collapsed on the field and later died during a Bhalessa Chenab Premier League (BCPL) fixture. The deceased has been identified as Suhail, who was representing Badshah 11 Bhalesessa against Y.C.C. Gymkhana Kishtwar. The shocking incident unfolded moments after he completed his second over of the innings.

Suhail had just finished his delivery stride and was walking back to his fielding position when he stopped to tie his shoelaces. As he stood up, he appeared visibly uncomfortable and struggled to remain on his feet. Although he briefly regained his balance and attempted to walk, he suddenly collapsed on the ground, leaving teammates and officials alarmed.

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Players and support staff immediately rushed to his aid before arranging for him to be taken to a nearby hospital. The match's live stream captured an autorickshaw entering the playing area to transport Suhail for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts to save him, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Before the tragic incident, Suhail had made an impressive impact with the ball for Badshah 11 Bhalesessa. The right-arm bowler claimed two wickets in his two overs while conceding just eight runs as his side defended a target of 147 in a 12-over contest. His spell had put his team in a strong position before the match was overshadowed by the heartbreaking incident.