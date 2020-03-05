Tottenham vs Norwich: Eric Dier jumps into stands to confront fan after racist abuse in the FA Cup fixture

The 26-year-old defender was filmed during the argument as he climbed into the stands and chased the supporter who made the alleged remarks.

Manager Jose Mourinho, after the match, said that Dier reacted after being "insulted" by the fan.

"I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but probably every one of us would do," BBC Sport quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed. This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation."