Tottenham vs Norwich: Eric Dier jumps into stands to confront fan after racist abuse in the FA Cup fixture

Tottenham Hotspur's English defensive midfielder Eric Dier was involved in an ugly spat with a fan following the clubs FA Cup defeat against Norwich City on penalties.
Dier climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan, who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the player's brother. The security had to intervene and take the player away.
The incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, which is a corporate section.
Watch the video below:
The 26-year-old defender was filmed during the argument as he climbed into the stands and chased the supporter who made the alleged remarks.
Manager Jose Mourinho, after the match, said that Dier reacted after being "insulted" by the fan.
"I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but probably every one of us would do," BBC Sport quoted Mourinho as saying.
"I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed. This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation."
The 90-minutes action between Tottenham and Norwich ended in a 1-1 draw. When the match went into penalty shootout, Norwich triumphed over Tottenham 3-2.
Dier scored his penalty in the shootout, but Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed from the spot to condemn Spurs to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.
Norwich will now play the winner of Derby and Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
On the other hand, Tottenham is slated to face Burnley in the Premier League.
(With inputs from agencies)
