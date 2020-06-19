Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

In its first return fixture of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in an intense face-off where both the clubs looking forward to fix a top 4 spot.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min will start for Spurs, confirmed manager Jose Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Meanwhile, the highly awaited midfield partnership between Paul Pogba and new-signing Bruno Fernandes will finally be witnessed as the Frenchman will return after a huge break due to injury.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United take place?

The match will take place on Friday, June 19 (Saturday, June 20 in India), 2020.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match take place?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.