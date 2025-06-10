 Tottenham Hotspur To Appoint Thomas Frank As New Manager In Place Of Ange Postecoglou
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: Brentford/X

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a managerial shake-up, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank poised to become the club’s new head coach. The Danish manager has agreed personal terms with Spurs, including the appointment of his trusted backroom staff, according to multiple sources including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Brentford are expected to release Frank in return for a compensation fee in the region of £10 million a figure believed to match the release clause in his current contract. The deal marks the end of a significant chapter for both clubs, with Spurs seeking stability after a turbulent season and Brentford preparing for life after their longest-serving modern manager.

Frank replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was dramatically sacked last Friday despite guiding Tottenham to a Europa League title their first major trophy in 17 years.

Chairman Daniel Levy, known for his ruthlessness, reportedly lost confidence in Postecoglou’s ability to manage the squad over a full season. With that decision made, Spurs moved quickly to secure Frank, who has quietly built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most respected tacticians.

Who is Thomas Frank?

Since taking charge of Brentford in 2018, Frank guided the West London side to Premier League promotion in 2021 and has since established them as a steady top-flight presence. This past season, Brentford finished 10th a remarkable achievement for a club of their size and resources.

Early speculation suggests Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is a potential candidate to replace him, although it remains to be seen whether McKenna would be willing to walk away from the Championship side he recently led to promotion.

