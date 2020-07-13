Tottenham Hotspur fullback Serge Aurier's brother shot dead in Toulouse

Christopher Aurier, brother of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge, was reportedly shot dead outside a nightclub in French city of Toulouse on Monday.

According to a report in the BBC Sport, Christopher was shot in the stomach and was found on the outskirts of the city by the emergency services. Local media reports also suggested that killer is yet to apprehended.

Spurs put up a statement on their social media handle, confirming the news of Christopher passing away but they didn't say how it happened.

"The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning," Spurs said in a statement on their Twitter handle.