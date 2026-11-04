Top Seeds Make Winning Start At Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship 2026

Mysha Perwez in action at SBI Life Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship 2026 | File Pic

Mumbai, November 4: Most of the leading seeds made a winning start in the SBI Life Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship 2026, which commenced at the Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar (West), on Wednesday.

Organised by Indian Chess School, the first phase of the championship has attracted 417 players across six FIDE-rated categories — Under-7, Under-11 and Under-15, in both Open and Girls sections. The seven-round championship will continue until November 6.

The star attraction was top-seeded AFM Mysha Perwez (1991) of C. P. Goenka International School, who registered a comfortable victory over Ananya Jaydeep Dhamal of Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School in the Under-15 Girls category. Mysha, a double gold medallist and silver medallist at the recently concluded Commonwealth Chess Championship, justified her billing as the tournament favourite.

Second seed Pranitha Bhava (1655) of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya and third seed Khanak Paharia (1588) of Narayana E-Techno School also began with victories.

In the Under-15 Open section, top seed Samvid Pasbola (1912) of Hiranandani Foundation International School defeated Pavit Kaushal Patwa, while second seed Vihaan Anupam Agrawal (1858) of Narayana Olympiad School overcame Shantanu Kulkarni. Fourth seed AFM Rayan Merchant (1822) of C. N. M. School, Vile Parle, also registered a victory.

In the Under-11 Open category, the leading contenders included top seed Laksh Mihir Dighe (1643) of the host Rustomjee Cambridge International School, second seed Hitansh Kunal Gohil (1632) of SVKM J. V. Parekh International School and third seed AFM Dhruv Srivastava (1630) of Podar International School.

The Under-11 Girls section was headed by Tvesha Ashish Jain (1697) of Greenlawns High School, followed by Aashvi Ankit Agarwal (1634) of Gundecha Education Academy and Aaratrika Parab (1559) of Vibgyor Rise.

In the Under-7 Open category, top seed Ivaan Dubey (1545) of Brainiacs International School led the field, ahead of Aksh Shrivastava (1513) of Delhi Public School, Nerul, and Reyansh Harish Chaudhari (1487) of BVM, Nagpur.

The Under-7 Girls section featured top seed Liyaa Krishnan (1558) of Kanakia International School, second seed Tanishka Bhandari (1477) of SVKM J. V. Parekh International School and third seed Roonvi Navin Randive (1439) of SNBP International School, Pune.

The championship is being conducted under the supervision of Chief Arbiter International Arbiter P. B. Bhilare.

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