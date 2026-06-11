Top Seeds Cruise Through Opening Round Of 360 One Junior Masters In Mumbai | file pic

Mumbai: The first few rounds of Swiss League events generally favour the higher rated players and it was no different in the first round of the 360 One Junior Masters event being played at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai.

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Juniors show fighting spirit

The fighting spirit of the juniors was in full display with decisive results on the first 48 boards, all in favour of the seeded players with a draw conceded only on the 49th board.

Top seed dominates first round

13-year-old Madhvendra Pratap Sharma with Elo 2373 has been given the top billing in the Junior Masters and is easily the favourite for the title. In the very first round playing with the Black pieces Madhvendra defeated Aksh Shrivatsava.

Round 1 results

Aksh Shrivaatsav (0) lost to Madhvendra Pratap Sharma (1)

Ankit Das (1) Pranitha Bhava (0)

Avyan Darji (0) lost to Nijesh R (1)

Shitz Prasad (1) bt Tisya Apurva (0)

Tanush Mandowara (0) lost to Venkat Naga Karthik Malladi (1)

Prercharla Hariram Saikrishna (1) bt Ivaan Dubey (0)

Abhinav Palanichami (0) lost to Aaryan Amol Waghmare (1)

Kavyansh Jain (1) bt Yuven Gaurav Jhaveri (1)

Kala Dhyani (0) lost to Amanlal A (1)

Aradhy Roy (1) bt Myra Ravi Jhaver (0)