 Top Seed Anahat Singh Headlines Women's Draw, Eyes Maiden World Junior Squash Crown After Last Year's Bronze
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Top Seed Anahat Singh Headlines Women's Draw, Eyes Maiden World Junior Squash Crown After Last Year's Bronze

India's Anahat Singh enters the World Squash Junior Championships in Ontario as the top seed in the women's draw, aiming to win her maiden world junior title after securing bronze last year. Aryaveer Dewan is seeded 5/8 in the men's event, while six other Indian players will also compete in the tournament ending July 31.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Top Seed Anahat Singh Headlines Women's Draw, Eyes Maiden World Junior Squash Crown After Last Year's Bronze
Top Seed Anahat Singh Headlines Women's Draw, Eyes Maiden World Junior Squash Crown After Last Year's Bronze |

Ontario: Top Indian squash player Anahat Singh has been given top billing in the women’s section of the World Squash Junior Championships starting here on Monday.

Her compatriot Aryaveer Dewan is seeded 5/8 in the men's draw.

World No. 20 Anahat will be looking to clinch her maiden world junior crown following her bronze-medal-winning semifinal finish last year.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer will aim to build on his growing reputation after becoming only the fourth Indian to win the boys’ U-19 crown in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in May.

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Other Indians competing at the World Juniors which concludes on July 31 are: Yusha Nafees, Gurveer Singh and Purav Rambhia in men's category and Rudra Singh, Anika Dubey and Saanvi Kalanki in women's section. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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