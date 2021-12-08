Top platforms to get latest cricket news

Cricket might be just a sport for some, but it is a passion for many. You can find young kids playing cricket on the streets on Sundays. Many of them dream of becoming a Tendulkar or a Dhoni. The sight of people lined up in front of TV showrooms to catch a match is not uncommon. After all, cricket is not just a beautiful game to play, but also to watch. Many Indians tend to be hooked on the latest news of cricket and try to watch each match with high excitement.

For most Indians, the cricket season lasts throughout the year. In addition to major ODIs, they also watch Test matches with great interest. Cricket tournaments always find millions of live TV viewers in the country. But unfortunately, for several people, it is not possible to catch the match live on TV. You might be at your college, university, office, or somewhere else, where access to TV or even online streaming is not possible. In this situation, catching the match on your tablet or mobile phone becomes the most feasible option. Some multiple online portals and applications offer the latest sports news , including the scores, schedules, player details, and more of cricket matches.

Platforms for latest cricket news

SportsCafe: This platform is ideal for not just cricket fans but any sports lover. SportsCafe is focused on becoming the one-stop platform where any Indian sports enthusiast, especially the ones who are exceedingly passionate about cricket, can get live scores and match reports about the matches they are interested in. This online platform is made in India and focuses on the sporting interests of the people of the country. Through it, you can find a variety of engaging cricket content, ranging from the latest news to social media updates.

ICC cricket: The name of this app tells us what it is all about. It is essentially the official website /app of the International Cricket Council and hence would be the most trusted one for the latest news of cricket. This website covers all current international tournaments and games and publishes their videos, results, news, and rankings. Many cricket lovers are always hungry to know about the latest ICC developments and announcements, and this online platform would be the ideal source for acquiring such information. ICC cricket covers both men's and women's cricket and provides ball-by-ball commentary as well. You can find a detailed schedule of all types of cricket tours, be it men's cricket or women's cricket, right here on this website.

Cricbuzz: It is among the most widely used websites for cricket updates. They also have an app for both iOS and Android users. Their website features clearly defined tabs for match schedules, the latest cricketing news, points table, details about teams and series, live scores, videos, and more. Hence, Cricbuzz would be your ideal destination for acquiring comprehensive cricket info. They also provide exclusive coverage for multiple world-famous cricket leagues like BBL, PSL, and of course, IPL.

ESPNCricinfo: Launched way back in 1993, over the decades, this website has become hugely popular among cricket lovers. ESPNCricinfo makes it easy for you to stay updated on the cricketing action both on the app and the web. It tends to cover almost every cricket tournament conducted in the world. You can find ball-by-ball commentary, match highlights, and analysis alongside live cricket scores on this platform. It features press conferences and interviews as well. The StatsGuru feature of ESPNCricinfo is among its key attractions. It is a robust database of some of the most historical matches and players from the past, and hence every cricket lover should try to go through it.

In the modern age, checking out live sports events on the go has become a common notion. You can easily explore the online platforms mentioned above and acquire the latest news of cricket while commuting to work, traveling on a train, on your office break, or between classes at college. Most of them provide all the information you might need about your favorite games without charging any kind of fee. Staying in touch with your beloved sport has become easier than ever with sports websites and online cricket news platforms.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 04:21 PM IST