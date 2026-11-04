Top Fillies Set For Thrilling Showdown In General Rajendrasinhji Million Horse Race | File Pic

Pune: It promises to be a battle of the fillies as the stage is set for the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event on the 15th day of the Pune racing season to be held at the Pune Racecourse here on Thursday.

Miami Vice and Noraiah are expected to showcase their prowess in this seven-horse contest. Both fillies boast an identical record, making it difficult to separate the two on paper.

With little to choose between them, the outcome could well depend on which filly rises to the occasion on the day. It should be an intriguing contest, with both having an equally good chance of emerging victorious.

First race: 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Northern Command Plate: 1 (3), 2. (2)

2. The Amber Royal Plate: 1. (1), 2. (3)

3. The Delhi Race Club Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (1)

4. The To The Manor Born Plate: 1. (8), 2. (5)

5. The General Rajendrasinhji Million: 1. Miami Vice (3), 2. Noraiah (2)

6. The Red Dragon Plate: 1. (2), 2. (3)

7. The Skymine Plate: 1. (4), 2. (5)