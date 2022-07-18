'Too soon': Netizens surprised as England all-rounder Ben Stokes bids adieu to ODIs

Fans were taken by surprise as England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday's match against South Africa at his home ground, Riverside Ground, in Durham.
Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs, including three centuries, and picked 74 wickets.
He captained the ODI side during last summer's 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to Covid-19 outbreak.
Here a few reactions
Read Also
Watch Video: India's Virat Kohli gets in fiery verbal exchange with England's Jonny Bairstow, Ben...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)