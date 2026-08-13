Tongue Out, Dance On! Taskin Ahmed's Bizarre Celebration After Cameron Green Wicket Goes Viral During AUS vs BAN 1st Test | Video

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Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed grabbed plenty of attention on the opening day of the first Test against Australia, not just for his bowling but also for a bizarre celebration that quickly went viral on social media. Taskin produced a memorable moment after dismissing Cameron Green during Australia's first innings in Darwin on Thursday.

Green, who had looked relatively comfortable on a tricky wicket, attempted to flick a length delivery from Taskin towards the leg side. However, he completely miscued the shot, sending the ball towards mid-wicket, where veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim completed a sharp catch. Green departed after scoring 13 runs off 13 deliveries.

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What followed immediately caught the attention of fans. Taskin broke into a little dance with his tongue sticking out as his Bangladesh teammates rushed towards Mushfiqur to celebrate the important wicket. The unusual reaction was captured on camera and soon spread across social media, with cricket fans reacting to Taskin's playful celebration.

Taskin's wicket was part of a superb opening session for Bangladesh, whose fast bowlers made excellent use of the helpful conditions in Darwin. Hasan Mahmud claimed two early wickets, dismissing Jake Weatherald and Travis Head, while Ebadot Hossain removed Marnus Labuschagne. Bangladesh reduced Australia to 74/4 by lunch.

While Bangladesh's disciplined pace attack was the main talking point, Taskin's entertaining celebration provided one of the day's most memorable moments. The video quickly became a talking point online, adding a lighter twist to what was otherwise a highly impressive opening spell from Bangladesh's bowlers.