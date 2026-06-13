Tom Cruise And David Beckham Mobbed By Fans While Signing Autographs During USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | Video

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Hollywood star Tom Cruise and football legend David Beckham drew massive attention during the FIFA World Cup clash between the United States and Paraguay, as both were mobbed by fans while signing autographs at the stadium.

The duo’s appearance quickly became one of the biggest highlights off the pitch, with fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the global icons. Social media footage showed large crowds gathering around them, eager for selfies, signatures, and brief interactions.

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Despite the overwhelming excitement, Tom Cruise remained calm and friendly, patiently signing memorabilia and acknowledging supporters. Known for his approachable nature, he continued interacting with fans even as security worked to manage the growing crowd.

David Beckham also received an enthusiastic reception, with fans surrounding him for autographs on jerseys, footballs, and souvenirs. The former England captain smiled and engaged warmly with supporters, adding to the electric atmosphere inside the stadium.

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While the match between the United States and Paraguay drew sporting attention, the presence of Cruise and Beckham added a celebrity spectacle that went viral online, with fans praising both for their humility and willingness to connect with the crowd.