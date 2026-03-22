Tom Brady vs Logan Paul? NFL Icon Throws Ball At WWE Superstar Sparking Drama During Fanatics Flag Football Classic; VIDEO

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A playful yet intense moment involving Tom Brady and Logan Paul grabbed attention during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, adding another chapter to their ongoing rivalry ahead of the event.

The incident took place during activities surrounding the exhibition tournament held on March 21, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. During the buildup to the game, Brady and Logan Paul had already been exchanging playful trash talk.

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At one point, the interaction escalated in a humorous way when Brady threw a ball that ended up striking Paul, a moment that quickly circulated online and became a talking point among fans following the event. The clip highlighted the competitive but lighthearted atmosphere surrounding the tournament and the personalities involved.

For fans watching the buildup, Brady’s throw at Logan Paul became one of the standout highlights, reinforcing the playful rivalry that had been building ahead of the showcase and adding another viral moment to the growing buzz around the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.