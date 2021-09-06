Tokyo Paralympics: Next aim is to win gold at 2024 Paris Games, says silver medal winner Bhavina Patel

India's Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel might have won silver in the Paralympics but the para table tennis star isn't satisfied with her performance and wants to win gold in Paris 2024.

World number one Zhou Ying had overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes to clinch gold in Tokyo Games.

With this silver medal, Bhavina had opened India's account in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

"It's big as I have won a medal for my country. I'm sure many people will be inspired by my journey. People who want to do something in their life will get inspired by my journey," Bhavina told ANI.

Further talking about the challenges she faced during her journey, Bhavina said, "There is no life if there are no problems. Challenges always make you strong, one must not lose hope. Many people supported me, especially SAI, PCI, Blind People Association who gave me the platform and I want to thank them all." "Also not to forget, the robotic support provided to me by TOPS. It helped me a lot to improve my game performance. The robot given to me is of advance quality, where I could play a variety of shots like spin, cut. It actually improved my game," she added.

The table tennis star has set sights on upcoming events but wants to win gold at Paris 2024.

"I want to focus on Commonwealth, Asian Games and World Championship for now but my goal has increased. My next aim is to win Gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games," said Bhavina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Paralympians. Speaking about the same, Bhavina said, "I want to take inspiration from PM Modi as everyone says PM sir motivates well." Meanwhile, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will award Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel with Rs 31 lakh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 04:47 PM IST