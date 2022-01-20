Tokyo Paralympics Gold medallist Avani Lekhara gifted customised Mahindra car

Mahindra & Mahindra has presented a special custom-built XUV700 Gold Edition to Tokyo Paralympic gold medallist, Avani Lekhara. The special XUV700 comes with a custom-made front driver and passenger seats that offer easy access to people with disabilities.

Back in August 2021, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra had announced that the company will present Lekhara with a special SUV to commemorate her winning gold in the Women's 10 metres AR Standing SH1 final. It was the first-ever gold for India in Shooting Para sport, and Avani had also set a new Paralympic record of 249.6 metres.

Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on road!@MahindraXUV700 pic.twitter.com/sT89oAScui — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) January 19, 2022

Lekhara tweeted her appreciation and thanked Mahindra, and hoped to see more such vehicles on road.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:57 AM IST