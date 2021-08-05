Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat knocks out Sweden's Sofia Mattsson, storms into quarter-finals

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat progressed into the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Sweden's Sofia Magdalena Mattsson on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Indian wrestler dominated Sofia Magdalena Mattsson all through the match and won the bout 7-1 in the 1/8 finals

The 26-year-old Vinesh started the match with all guns blazing and took the unanswered 5 points against the Swedish grappler with her brute strength and agility. Every time Mattsson initiated a right-leg attack, Vinesh produced a splendid counter to score points.

Vinesh kept charging against Sofia Mattsson in the second half as she took another two points while the Swedish wrestler squeezed the lone point of the match.

Vinesh had beaten the Swede in her opening round of the 2019 World Championship, where she locked her Tokyo Games quota and a bronze medal.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)