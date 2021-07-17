Tokyo Olympics 2020: First batch of Indian athletes all set to leave for Tokyo

Indian athletes, coaches and support staff bound for the Tokyo Olympics from New Delhi will be given a formal send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, later on Saturday night.

While several Indian contingents training abroad, including shooters, sailors and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, among others, have already reached the Games Village in Tokyo, an 88-member contingent -- which comprises the first batch -- will leave India on Saturday night to join their compatriots in Tokyo.

The contingent includes 54 athletes, support staff and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines, including archery, hockey, badminton, table tennis, judo, gymnastics and weightlifting, will depart from New Delhi with largest contingent being of hockey.

To ensure the safety of the athletes, all dignitaries attending the event later on Saturday will have had their Covid tests done. Only those with negative reports will attend the event.

A total of 127 Indian athletes have qualified for the Olympics, which is a record, overhauling the 117 that qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics.