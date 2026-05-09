'Toh Abhi Kya Karu Mai Fir?': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Encounter With Fangirl Goes Viral Ahead Of RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma won hearts once again during IPL 2026 after his wholesome interaction with a fangirl went viral on social media. The former MI captain, known for his calm and humorous personality, shared a light-hearted moment with a supporter that quickly became a fan-favourite online.

The incident reportedly took place as Rohit was heading toward the Mumbai Indians team bus. A fangirl approached the veteran batter requesting a selfie, but just as she prepared to click the picture, her phone suddenly switched off. Visibly embarrassed, the fan said, “Mera phone off hogaya.”

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Rohit initially began walking toward the bus, but then stopped and turned back with a smile. In a playful response that left everyone around laughing, he asked the fan, “Toh abhi kya karu mai fir?”

The humorous exchange instantly went viral across social media platforms, with fans praising Rohit’s patience and down-to-earth nature. Despite the brief delay, the Mumbai Indians superstar waited while the issue was sorted out and eventually clicked the selfie with the fan, making her day memorable.

The moment added another chapter to Rohit Sharma’s strong bond with cricket fans, especially during the ongoing IPL 2026 season where Mumbai Indians continue to remain one of the tournament’s biggest attractions.