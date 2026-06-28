'Today It's Felix's Turn': Cristiano Ronaldo Deflects Media Attention To Joao Felix Following Portugal's Draw Against Colombia At FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

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Cristiano Ronaldo once again showed his respect for his teammates with a classy gesture after Portugal's goalless draw against Colombia in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match. While leaving the stadium, the Portuguese captain politely stepped away from the spotlight, telling waiting reporters, "Today it's Felix's turn," as Joao Felix was conducting his post-match interview.

The brief moment quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, who praised Ronaldo for allowing his younger teammate to enjoy the media attention after an important performance. Instead of stopping to answer questions himself, the 41-year-old smiled and directed journalists toward Felix, making it clear that the day belonged to his teammate.

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Portugal had just secured a 0-0 draw against Colombia, a result that was enough to complete their Group K campaign without defeat. Although the match lacked goals, it was another disciplined performance from Roberto Martinez's side, with both teams earning a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

Ronaldo's decision to avoid taking the spotlight reflected the leadership qualities he has displayed throughout the tournament. Despite being Portugal's biggest star and one of the most recognizable footballers in the world, he has consistently encouraged younger players to take center stage whenever possible. His comment, "Today it's Felix's turn," was widely interpreted as another example of his team-first mentality.

As Portugal now shifts its focus to the knockout rounds, moments like these continue to underline the unity within the squad. While Ronaldo remains the face of Portuguese football, his willingness to share the limelight with players like Joao Felix has only strengthened the team's atmosphere as they prepare for the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.