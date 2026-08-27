Tim Seifert’s 105, Roston Chase’s Three Wickets Power St Lucia Kings To 36-Run Win Over TKR |

Port of Spain: Saint Lucia Kings produced a commanding all-round performance to register a convincing 36-run victory over Trinbago Knight Riders and reclaim the top spot on the Caribbean Premier League points table early on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, the Kings posted a massive total of 211/4 in their 20 overs, recording their second 200-plus score of the tournament. Tim Seifert led from the front with a spectacular unbeaten 105 off 61 balls. Kamil Pooran gave the team a flying start with a quick 25 off 17 balls, helping the Kings post 64/1 in the powerplay. Seifert and Pooran added 60 runs for the opening wicket in just 34 deliveries.

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John Campbell kept the scoring rate high with a sharp 27 off 17 balls, sharing a 75-run stand with Seifert in 38 deliveries. Charith Asalanka then provided strong support in the middle overs, scoring a vital 33 off 21 balls during a 51-run partnership. Seifert reached his century in 57 balls in the final over to seal a dominant batting display.

Defending 212, captain Roston Chase broke the back of the run chase in the eighth over. Chase claimed three wickets in five deliveries, removing Sunil Narine, Matthew Breetzke, and Nicholas Pooran to swing the momentum firmly in the Kings’ favour. Matthew Forde then ended Kieron Pollard’s counter-attacking knock of 65 with a sharp return catch.

The Kings bowlers kept the pressure on and restricted the Knight Riders to 175. With this comprehensive win, St Lucia Kings moved back to the No. 1 spot on the points table, becoming only the second team this season to reach eight points.

Kings will now face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 3, 2026, in Basseterre.