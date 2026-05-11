Tim David Fined 30% Match Fee, Handed 2 Demerit Points For Obsence Gesture During RCB Vs MI Clash

David was caught on camera flashing his middle finger during RCB vs MI game in Raipur |

Australian hard-hitter Tim David has been slapped with a massive fine for his obscene gesture during the RCB vs MI game in Raipur on Sunday. David made a middle finger gesture from the dug out which was caught on camera and soon went viral on social media. The Australian is found to have breached protocol and has been handed 2 demerit points as well for the same.

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A video circulating on social media from the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur has sparked controversy after it allegedly showed RCB batter Tim David making an offensive gesture from the dugout.

In the viral clip, former Mumbai Indians player Tim David is seen standing in the RCB dressing area during the high-pressure encounter. The footage appears to show him making a middle-finger gesture following a tense moment in the match.

The incident gained traction online shortly after RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thrilling last-over finish. While the on-field action was the highlight of the game, the alleged dugout moment quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.