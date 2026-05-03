Tilak Varma's ₹28,000 Fitness Watch Breaks After Mistimed Shot During CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Clash, Video Goes Viral

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A bizarre yet viral moment unfolded during the IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, leaving fans across the internet stunned after Tilak Varma broke his fitness watch mid-play during a failed shot attempt.

The incident occurred when the Mumbai Indians batter tried to execute a cheeky scoop shot against CSK all-rounder Jamie Overton. However, the shot didn’t go as planned. Instead of making clean contact, the ball struck Varma’s wrist with force, leading to an unexpected consequence, his fitness watch, reportedly worth around ₹28,000, came flying off and landed on the ground.

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The unusual moment was quickly picked up by broadcasters and fans alike, with clips spreading rapidly across social media platforms. What made the incident even more eye-catching was the sight of the accessory detaching mid-action, something rarely seen in professional cricket.

Moments like these continue to showcase the unpredictable nature of cricket, where even a mistimed shot can turn into a viral spectacle, blending sport with entertainment in the ever-dramatic world of the IPL.