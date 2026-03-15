Tilak Varma Sits On Dhol & Dances Enthusiastically At Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding In Mussoorie; Video Goes Viral

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A joyful moment from the wedding celebrations of Kuldeep Yadav and his childhood sweetheart Vanshika has gone viral on social media, showing Indian cricketer Tilak Varma sitting on a dhol and dancing enthusiastically during the festivities. The lively clip has quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, adding to the buzz around the star-studded wedding in Mussoorie.

Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with Vanshika on March 14 in a grand ceremony attended by several members of the Indian cricket fraternity. The wedding came shortly after India’s triumph in the 2026 T20 World Cup, making it an even more special occasion for the spinner and his teammates.

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Among the many memorable moments from the celebrations, Tilak Varma’s energetic dance stole the spotlight. In a viral video circulating online, the young Indian batter is seen sitting on top of a traditional dhol while dancing to the beats, entertaining guests and creating a festive atmosphere at the venue. His playful performance drew cheers and laughter from those present at the celebration.