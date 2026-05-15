Tilak Varma Pays Tribute To Rohit Sharma By Making '45' Symbol Gesture With His Hands After PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Tilak Varma once again showed why he is becoming one of the most dependable young stars for the Mumbai Indians as his emotional post-match gesture for Rohit Sharma stole the spotlight after Mumbai’s thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Chasing a massive target of 201 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Tilak remained unbeaten on 75 and guided Mumbai Indians to a dramatic six-wicket win with just one ball to spare. The left-hander held his nerve under pressure and played one of the finest knocks of the season.

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However, it was Tilak’s celebration after the win that quickly went viral across social media. Moments after sealing the chase, the youngster flashed the iconic “45” hand gesture, a tribute widely associated with Rohit Sharma’s jersey number. Cameras immediately turned towards Rohit, whose emotional and proud reaction instantly became a fan-favourite moment online.

The gesture highlighted the strong bond between Tilak and Rohit inside the Mumbai Indians camp. Over the years, Rohit has often backed the young batter publicly, and Tilak’s celebration appeared to be a heartfelt acknowledgment of that support and mentorship.