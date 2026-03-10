Tilak Varma Apologises & Places Tricolour On Forehead After Flag Accidentally Slips During Team India's Victory Lap In Ahmedabad; Video

rushiii_12/X

The celebrations at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad were filled with emotion, pride and unforgettable moments as the India national cricket team completed a dominant campaign and lifted the coveted trophy. Amid the jubilant scenes during the victory lap at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, a heartfelt gesture from Tilak Varma captured the attention of fans and quickly became a widely appreciated moment of respect.

As players walked around the stadium acknowledging the roaring crowd, Tilak Varma was seen proudly waving the Indian tricolor. The young batter, who has grown into an important member of the team, was soaking in the historic occasion while celebrating with teammates and supporters. However, during the celebrations, the flag accidentally slipped out of the pole and fell to the ground.

Initially, Tilak did not notice the incident as the team continued their lap around the stadium. A member of the support staff quickly picked up the tricolor and handed it back to him. When Tilak realized what had happened, he immediately reacted with visible humility and respect.

In a touching gesture, the youngster placed the Indian flag on his forehead, a traditional sign of reverence and gratitude. He also appeared to apologize for the unintentional mishap, acknowledging the deep significance the tricolor holds for millions of Indians.

The moment resonated strongly with fans both inside the stadium and on social media. Many praised Tilak Varma for his instinctive respect toward the national flag, noting that his reaction reflected the pride and responsibility that comes with representing the country on the biggest stage.