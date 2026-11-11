'Through The Highs, The Lows': Mumbai Indians Share Emotional Hardik Pandya Tribute After ₹18 Crore PBKS Trade; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians Share Emotional Hardik Pandya Tribute | X

Mumbai Indians (MI) shared an emotional tribute to Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder completed a blockbuster trade to Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Following the high-profile player swap involving Arshdeep Singh, the five-time champions took to social media to look back at Pandya's memorable journey with the franchise through a special montage.

Sharing a video featuring some of Pandya's most memorable moments in the Mumbai Indians jersey, the franchise acknowledged his contributions over the years. The montage captured glimpses of his performances, celebrations and emotional moments during his association with the team, bringing the curtain down on his second stint with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians Share Emotional Hardik Pandya Tribute

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"Through the highs, the lows, and everything in between, thank you for being a part of the Mumbai Indians story, Hardik," MI wrote while sharing the video. The heartfelt message reflected the franchise's appreciation for the all-rounder's contributions and the memories created during his time in Mumbai.

Pandya first joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 and quickly became an integral part of the team's setup. The all-rounder played a significant role in MI's four title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His explosive batting, handy medium pace and ability to deliver in pressure situations made him one of the franchise's most valuable players.

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After spending seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022 and led the newly introduced franchise to the title in its debut season. Gujarat also reached the final in 2023 before the all-rounder returned to Mumbai Indians in 2024 and was appointed captain. However, his second stint with the franchise has now come to an end following the trade agreement with Punjab Kings.

As part of the blockbuster exchange, Pandya will join PBKS for ₹18 crore, while India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh will move to Mumbai Indians at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. While MI prepare for a new chapter with Arshdeep in their bowling attack, their emotional tribute to Pandya has offered fans a nostalgic look back at the journey of one of their most recognisable former players.

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