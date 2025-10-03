Thrills Galore At MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

Representative Image |

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament witnessed another thrilling day of footballing action, with matches played across the Boys U-12 (3rd Division), Boys U-16 (4th Division), and the Girls U-12 (1st Division Semifinals) at the MSSA Ground and Wings Sports Centre.

Boys U-12 (3rd Division) – MSSA Ground

1. Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) vs Ascend Int. (BKC)

Ascend International edged past Jamnabai Narsee International 1-0, with captain Vansh Deshmukh scoring the winner.

2. Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) vs Swami Vivekanand Int. ICSE (Kandivali)

Swami Vivekanand ICSE claimed a narrow 1-0 victory through Subham Chauhan’s goal.

3. St. Peter’s (Mazagon) vs Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar)

A cagey encounter ended in a goalless stalemate (0-0).

4. Navy Children (Colaba) vs P.G. Garodia ICSE (Ghatkopar)

P.G. Garodia dominated with a 3-0 win, courtesy of a brace from Mitaish Jain and a strike from Samyak Zala.

5. Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Juhu) vs Ryan Int. (Sanpada)

Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ recorded a convincing 3-0 victory, powered by Kabir Gupta’s brace and a goal from Ishaan Siddhanta.

6. St. Francis D’Assisi (Borivali) vs Fazlani Academy (Mazagon)

Fazlani Academy clinched a 1-0 win, thanks to Arhaan Dohadwala.

7. Greenlawns (BP Road) vs Kohinoor Int. (Vidyavihar)

Moshin Khan’s goal gave Kohinoor International a 1-0 win.

Boys U-16 (4th Division) – Wings Sports Centre

1. Sri Sri Ravishankar School vs Ryan Int. CBSE (Malad)

In a five-goal thriller, Sri Sri Ravishankar School edged Ryan Int. CBSE 3-2, with goals from Advait Rane, Harshit Sheth, and Kayaan Thakkar. Amaan Manihar and Adnan Kothari scored for Ryan.

2. NSM School vs Gundecha Education (Kandivali)

Gundecha Education dominated in a 3-0 win through Rushil Kulkarni, Ved Arrasunter, and Divij Jain.

3. MET Rishikul vs Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad)

Ryan Int. ICSE sealed a 2-0 victory with goals from Ishan Shah and Sushant Darrera.

4. Greenlawns (BP Road) vs Hussain Allana English School

Greenlawns registered a strong 3-0 win, courtesy of Rudransh Poojari’s brace and a goal from Veer Doshi.

5. AVM ‘B’ (Bandra) vs Podar Int. (Powai)

Jaden Gautam’s sensational hat-trick secured a 3-0 win for Podar International.

Girls U-12 (1st Division Semifinals) – MSSA Ground

1. Bombay Scottish (Mahim) vs J.B.C.N Int. (Parel)

Bombay Scottish booked their place in the finals with a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Jane Nadar and Enaya Poddar.

2. Cathedral & John Connon vs Don Bosco (Matunga)

Cathedral & John Connon edged Don Bosco 1-0 to seal their finals berth, with Kaelynn Carrasco scoring the winner.

The day featured high-intensity clashes across divisions, with Bombay Scottish (Mahim) and Cathedral & John Connon now set to meet in the U-12 Girls Final. The tournament continues to highlight the skill, determination, and sporting spirit of Mumbai’s young footballers.