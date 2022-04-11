Three PIFA Colaba players get red cards in their 1-1 draw against Kenkre FC in Mumbai Football Association Elite Division

PIFA Colaba played out a 1-1 draw against Kenkre FC in their Mumbai Football Association Elite Private League match on Monday.

Calvin Barreto gave PIFA the lead in the 13th minute with an assist from Rohit Mirza. Rohit Jain equalised in the 44th minute to put Kenkre FC level at the break.

PIFA Colaba got three red cards today, one in the 53rd minute. Second in the 88th minute and third post match.

PIFA drew for the second match in a row but remain unbeaten in five matches, three wins and two draws.

Kenkre FC also remain unbeaten with two wins and three draws.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:35 PM IST