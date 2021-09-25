Three Indian archers in World C’ship quarters

Yankton (USA): The Indian compound archery trio of Ankita Bhakat, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam kept medal hopes alive in the individual competition by advancing to the quarter-finals of their events in the World Championships here.

India have already confirmed two medals by entering the compound women and mixed finals.

In the individual event, Ankita produced the biggest upset as she held her nerves to eliminate Korean world number four Kang Chae-Young, a team Olympic gold-medallist at the recently-concluded Tokyo Games.

Ankita dropped just one set to defeat the Korean heavyweight 6-4 (29-28, 28-28, 27-27, 24-29, 29-28) and set up a quarterfinal clash with Casey Kaufhold of the USA.

Ankita started off in spectacular fashion, shooting two 10s en route to 29 out of 30, mounting early pressure on the reigning Olympic team champion. Thereafter, both the archers had a neck and neck battle tying two sets as Ankita held on to a slender 4-2 lead.

The Indian was wayward in the fourth set shooting in the red ring thrice (8, 8, 8) while Chae-Young was at her best (X, 10, 9) to bring the match on an even keel.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam also advanced into their respective last-eight rounds.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:31 AM IST